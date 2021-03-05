expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

Edwin B. Petersen, 104

By Daily Herald

Published 5:24 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

Edwin B. Petersen, 104

Edwin Bode Petersen, age 104 of rural Albert Lea, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home. Edwin was born May 5, 1916 in White River, South Dakota, to Peter and Katherine (Nielsen) Petersen. He grew up and attended high school in White River, South Dakota. On January 26, 1949, Edwin was united in marriage to Vera Barnes in the Idaho Falls Temple. The couple settled near Oakland, Minnesota, where they farmed and raised their large family of 12 children. As their children got older, Edwin and Vera started traveling a lot, including trips to South America, Europe, and the Middle East. They also served an 18-month mission trip to Ireland, and later an 18-month mission in the Chicago LDS temple. Edwin was an active and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Austin. Some of his favorite pastimes were square dancing and riding horses. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Karen Bowman of Sandy, UT, Jared (Jill) Petersen of Mankato, MN, Ann (Kevin) Smith of Caliente, NV, Randy (Merrilee) Petersen of Bountiful, UT, Dana (B.J.) Petersen of Mead, WA, Zina (David) Cox of Lehi, UT, Adell (John) Basinger of Waukesha, WI, Mark (Jeff Ellison) Petersen of Dallas, TX, Brent (Stacey) Petersen of St. Cloud, MN, Linnea (Dave) Pearson of Clearfield, UT, and Merilee (Keith) Blake of Oakland, MN; daughter-in-law, Jean Petersen of Plainview, UT; 64 grandchildren; 181 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings, Lettie Anderson of Clarks Grove, MN, Erna Berthlesen of Albert Lea, Minnesota, and Jane (Carl) Nelson of CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Katherine Petersen; wife, Vera Petersen; son, Lowell Petersen; grandson, Matthew Petersen; brothers, Clarence Petersen and Kenneth Petersen; sisters, Ruth Falksen, Margaret Breese, and Evelyn Bousfield.

Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 in Fairview Oakland Cemetery. A memorial service will take place on April 24, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Austin and times will be announced closer to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Packer gymnasts fall to Raiders

Goslee leads Rebels past Spring Grove

Dem split on jobless benefits slows relief bill in Senate

Scholarships offered by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative including new opportunity

News

Dem split on jobless benefits slows relief bill in Senate

Education

Scholarships offered by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative including new opportunity

Austin Living

Austin Living: Slice of Heaven

Education

Greibrock Austin Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month

Mower County

AFD completes training to be ‘MnFIRE Aware’ of cardiac risks firefighters faces

News

State data shows disparities in race, ethnicity of who’s getting vaccinated

Business

Community food shelves to receive needed support from Furniture Mart USA’s campaign

Mower County

Cumulative county COVID cases reaches 4,100 as active cases double

News

Pope urges Iraq to embrace its Christians on historic visit

News

Appeals court says judge in Chauvins case ‘erred,’ must reconsider additional murder charge

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Feb. 21-27

Education

Education Briefs

Hayfield

Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame announces class of 2021 inductees

News

Mississippi River cities join project to map plastic litter

News

US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy

News

Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay

News

Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes

News

Senate begins considering Democrats’ $1.9T virus relief bill

Blooming Prairie

PROGRESS 2021: Course Expansion (Blooming Prairie)

Mower County

PROGRESS 2021: Rose Creek Strong

LeRoy

PROGRESS 2021: Full service gifts (LeRoy)

Brownsdale

PROGRESS 2021: Customer Driven (Brownsdale)

News

High school tournament spectators limited to 250 people

News

Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind