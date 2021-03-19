expand
March 19, 2021

Edward H. Pike, 59

Edward Harold Pike, 59 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Edward “Ed” was born on October 8, 1961 in Austin, Minnesota to Donald and Norma (Schulze) Pike. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Ed was a graduate of Austin High School, and continued his education at Mankato State University. He worked many years in the hospitality industry for various Austin area establishments including, Lansing Corners, Leisure Bar, Ciola’s Italian Restaurant, and Austin American Legion Post 91 among others.

Ed enjoyed his trip of a lifetime to the Hawaiian Islands. In his youth, he enjoyed bowling, traveling out west to the Black Hills and Yellowstone, and trips ‘up north’ with his folks. Being an only child, Ed and his mother shared a very special relationship.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don on May 31, 2011, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Ed is survived by his mother, Norma of Austin; aunts and uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 23rd at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with Reverend Madison Chelberg officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday afternoon for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Lutheran Church, or donor’s choice. Masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing and all current MN Dept. of Health COVID-19 protocol will be followed. The service will be live streamed at 2:00 p.m. at clasenjordan.com or Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Facebook page.

