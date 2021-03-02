expand
March 3, 2021

Education Briefs

By Daily Herald

Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Minnesota State University-Mankato 2020 Fall Dean’s List

Adams

Jacob Anderson, Honor List

McKendry Kennedy, High Honor List

Ashlynn Mandt, Honor List

Colton Mandt, Honor List

Grace Mullenbach, Honor List

Austin

Linnea Byers-Sunde, Honor List

Mariel Flaherty, Honor List

Nena Fox, Honor List

David Garcia Raya, Honor List

Skylar Guzman, Honor List

Olivia Johnson, High Honor List

Isaac Kenyon, Honor List

Caylee Meier, Honor List

Matthew Mueller, Honor List

Jazmin Portillo, Honor List

Hannah Rasmussen, Honor List

Madisen Starry, Honor List

Brownsdale

Hannah Pike, Honor List

Dexter

Bret Mathews, High Honor List

Madison Stout, Honor List

Elkton

Travis Russell, High Honor List

LeRoy

Ashley Norby, High Honor List

Miranda Bergan, Honor List

Lyle

Kayla Johnson, Honor List

Racine

Aleya Noben, Honor List

Rose Creek

Taylor Bhend, High Honor List

Laura Bottema, Honor List

Thomas Bottema, Honor List

Autumn Brown, Honor List

Thomas Bustad, Honor List

Jared Landherr, Honor List

Dominique Lenway, Honor List

Drew Lewison, Honor List

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Spring 2020 Graduations

Austin

KayLee Maxfield, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, sociology

University of Minnesota Twin Cities Fall Dean’s List

Austin

Jordyn Aakre, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Trenton Brown, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Vy Hoang, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Maia Irvin, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Kiley Kusick, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Emma Lenway, Sophomore, School of Nursing

Kyle Murley, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences

Lauren Riskedahl, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts

Emily Sayles, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Tara Watkins, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Grand Meadow

Andrew Arndorfer, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering

Aidan Eastlee, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Maxwell Jech, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Michael Stevens, Junior, College of Biological Sciences

LeRoy

Reece Alstat, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Jacob Stephens, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

