Eberhart finalists named

Austin Public Schools has released the finalists of this year Eberhart Poetry Contest.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Night of Poetry will once again be held virtually with finalists reading their poems as well as identifying someone who inspires them to write. This will be on the Austin Public Schools website on Tuesday, April 20.

School winners will be announced at the end of the video, with certificates and awards being delivered to the finalists April 21-23.

2021 Finalists

Woodson Kindergarten Center

Claire Green (K)

Banfield Elementary School

Casey Bruggeman (4)

Justin Olsen (4)

Emma Shaw (3)

Neveln Elementary School

Uriah Johnsen (4)

Mear Obang (4)

Nifaya Perkins (4)

Southgate Elementary School

Ashlynn Krumm (4)

Zemecha McManus (4)

Stella Sithavongsa (4)

Sumner Elementary School

Destinee Infante (4)

Rosie Meh (4)

I.J. Holton Intermediate School

Miley Basurto (5)

Kya McManus (6)

Callie McRae (5)

Ellis Middle School

Nadia Hummel (8)

Marlyne Ossenih (7)

Emma Stanley (8)

Austin High School

Alina Inthamthirath (12)

Keagan Larson (12)

Derek Wynn (11)