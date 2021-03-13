expand
Ad Spot

March 13, 2021

Dorothy Ann Rockne, 88

By Daily Herald

Published 8:38 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

Dorothy Ann Rockne, 88

Dorothy Ann Rockne, 88, of Shakopee, MN, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2021 surrounded by family.

Dorothy was born February 27, 1933 at St. Olaf’s Hospital, Austin, MN to George Patrick Cochlin and Vera Almeda (Vollhart) Cochlin, who lived in Blooming Prairie, MN. Her early childhood was spent growing up as a spoiled little blond girl, the apple of her parent’s eyes. Dorothy contracted Polio at age 7, overcoming her illness with months of hospitals and therapy. During her childhood her parents moved to Portsmouth, VA then to Long Beach, CA; Rochester, MN and eventually to Austin, MN where Dorothy made many lifelong friends, graduating from St. Augustine High School in Austin, MN.

Dorothy was working at Shied Plumbing and Heating in Austin, when she met David Tunis Rockne at a party. Dave and Dorothy married in New Hampton, IA on April 18, 1953. Dave and Dorothy would move several times with Dave’s job at Northwestern Bell, eventually landing in Shakopee, Minnesota where they raised five children enjoying camping, fishing and outdoor activities.

Dorothy loved the community of Shakopee and was involved in many activities including Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts, Shakopee Jaycees and Shakopee Lions Club to name a few. She devoted many years as a stay at home mom and then began work at Sears Catalog Store in Shakopee, Sears Eden Prairie, MN as Personnel Assistant; Sears Burnsville, MN as Personnel Manager. Dorothy wanted to work closer to home and began work at Shakopee Public Schools as an Attendance Clerk, then to Assistant Superintendents Secretary at Shakopee Public School District Office, a job she found very rewarding. After her retirement she and Dave opened a small Telephone Repair Shop and Answering Service in Shakopee. Dorothy and Dave enjoyed many winters in Florida and at the cabin in northern Minnesota. Dave succumbed to cancer after a twelve-year battle on February 2, 2002.

In March of 2010 Dorothy met the next love of her life and husband Robert (Bob) Foster of Eden Prairie, MN. Their Courtship was short, and their love was strong. Dorothy and Bob had a lot of fun traveling locations in the United States and Europe and enjoyed their summers with family and friends at Bob’s family cabin in northern Minnesota. In March 2017 Dorothy and Bob would move to a home in Shakopee MN where Dorothy has many of her best memories of her later years living on Pinewood Drive.

Dorothy enjoyed embroidery, cooking, gardening and playing bridge with her circle of friends.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Foster of Shakopee, MN; children, Samuel (Janet) Rockne of Finlayson, MN, Jon (Marilyn) Rockne of Leesburg, FL, Juli (Johan) Nelson of Maumelle, AR, Duane (Jane) Rockne of Belle Plaine, MN, Patrick (Angie) Rockne of Willow River, MN; and her six grandchildren and one great grandson.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, George and Vera Cochlin; and her husband of 49 years, David Rockne.

Visitation Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 4-7 PM, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private Mass of Christian Burial with immediate family and special friends at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Shakopee. Livestreaming of the Mass provided by the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne, Monday at 11 AM. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.

www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com

More News

Lyle-Pacelli boys take down Lanesboro

Packer girls close out with a win over Winona

Southland’s super seniors lead the way over Cougars

Grand Meadow girls roll past Schaeffer

News

PHOTOS: Tasty afternoon at the Nature Center

News

4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

Mower County

County Board candidates address budget and tax levy

Mower County

‘You are loved’

Mower County

Over 2K have signed up so far during MNsure’s special enrollment period

News

Minneapolis bowling alley drone video takes off online

News

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra agrees on 2-year contract extension

News

COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’

Health

County nears 4,200 cumulative COVID cases

News

Federal look into Breonna Taylor’s death casts a wider net

News

Walz announces big rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

News

Biden aims for quicker shots, virus ‘independence’ by July 4

Education

UPDATE: APS suspends in-person through March 19

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police investigating after Wednesday morning burglary call

News

Snow, heavy rain, hail, tornado warnings in Minnesota

News

Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

Health

Bowling for the Battle teams up with Casey O’Brien

News

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Mower County

NWS issues tornado watch for SE Minnesota through 8 p.m. tonight

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Hayfield man injured in Wednesday morning accident

Education

Opportunity of a lifetime

Mower County

Center Stage

Local Government

Jail dealing with high number of inmates