March 10, 2021

By Daily Herald

Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Donna Mae Turnmire, 86 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home.

Donna was born August 28, 1934 to Frank and Ruth (Nelson) Stiebler. She graduated from Blooming Prairie High School. On May 15, 1954, she married Robert Turnmire at Oakland Lutheran Church in Mower County. They were blessed with three children, Gary, Michael and Connie.

Donna enjoyed playing cards, watching old movies, and dancing with her husband to old-time music. She was an avid reader and her favorite book was Gone with the Wind. A member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, she was active in Bible study and church circle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 2008; son, Gary; grandson, Kevin Michael; and brothers, Jerry Stiebler and Dwaine Stiebler.

Donna is survived by her son, Michael (Juli) Turnmire of Owatonna; daughter, Connie (Lyle) Elleby of Austin; grandchildren, James (Elizabeth) Diser of Duluth, Nicholas Turnmire and Rachel Bakken; great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jenny Turnmire of Alden; relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Ecumen Hospice of Owatonna for the wonderful care provided to our mother.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 15th at Westminster Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Michael Olmsted officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service on Monday. Interment will be at Danish Baptist Cemetery in rural Steele County. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

