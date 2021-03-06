Cumulative county COVID cases reaches 4,100 as active cases double

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,100 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 92 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 120 cases are still active in Mower County, twice as many as reported earlier in the week.

As of Wednesday, March 3, 7,338 Mower County residents, or 18.4 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 3,199 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

Statewide, the MDH reported 488,170 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 13,995 are still active.

As of Friday, 25,938 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,352 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,534 on Friday. Of those, 4,076 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.