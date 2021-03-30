expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Austin firefighter Chris Gruenwald gets his vaccine shot from public health nurse Tricia Nerison in January. Herald file photo

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

By Associated Press

Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

NEW YORK — The U.S. government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies.

The two vaccines available since December — Pfizer and Moderna — were highly effective at 90 percent after two doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. In testing, the vaccines were about 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

“This is very reassuring news,” said the CDC’s Mark Thompson, the study’s lead author. “We have a vaccine that’s working very well.”

The study is the government’s first assessment of how the shots have been working beyond the drugmakers’ initial experiments. Results can sometimes change when vaccines are used in larger, more diverse populations outside studies.

With nearly 4,000 participants from six states, the study focused on health care workers, first responders and other front-line workers who had first priority for the shots because they are at higher risk. They were given nasal swab test kits to use every week to check for signs of a coronavirus infection.

“The evidence base for (currently available) COVID-19 vaccines is already strong, and continues to mount ever higher with studies like this one,” said David Holtgrave, dean of the University at Albany’s School of Public Health, in an email.

The study included roughly 2,500 volunteers who had completed two vaccine doses, about 500 who got one dose and about 1,000 who did not get vaccinated between mid-December and mid-March.

The researchers counted 205 infections, with 161 of them in the unvaccinated group. Of the remaining 44, the CDC said 33 of them were in people apparently infected within two weeks of a shot. Experts say it takes two weeks before a dose takes full effect.

No one died, and only two were hospitalized. Thompson did not say whether the people hospitalized were vaccinated or not.

Besides the 90 percent figure for two doses, the study found it was 80 percent effective for participants two weeks or more after a first dose.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called the study’s findings “tremendously encouraging.”

“Our national vaccination efforts are working,” she said during a White House press briefing Monday. She added that over 93 million Americans have received at least one vaccine dose and over 51 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Different researchers have tried to look at how the vaccines have performed in real-life conditions, including work done in Israel and the United Kingdom, and a U.S. study of Mayo Clinic patients.

Unlike the Mayo study, which focused on hospitalization and death, the CDC study looked for any infection — including infections that never resulted in symptoms, or were detected before people started feeling sick.

About two-thirds of the vaccinations in the study were Pfizer shots, one-third were Moderna and five people got the newest single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson. The study was done in Miami; Duluth, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Temple, Texas; Salt Lake City; and Phoenix and other areas in Arizona.

Moderna, meanwhile, announced Monday that it had shipped its 100 millionth dose to the U.S. government, meeting its pledge to supply that amount by the end of March. The company said it expects to meet its next deadlines, of delivering another 100 million doses by the end of May and its final 100 million by the end of July.

More News

Packers hold their own, but can’t keep season alive against Pioneers

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Godsend: Austin Youth for Christ set to open new youth center

SE MN sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

Austin Packers

Packers hold their own, but can’t keep season alive against Pioneers

News

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Mower County

Godsend: Austin Youth for Christ set to open new youth center

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

SE MN sees increase in catalytic converter thefts

Mower County

American Rescue Plan brings change, tax credit to health insurance

Mower County

COVID vaccine clinic to be held Thursday at Austin Holiday Inn

News

States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

Mower County

Austin seeing increase in street sweeping

Mower County

REAL ID full enforcement deadline six months away

Agriculture

FFA Spotlight: Emma Haugen

Education

Riverland Music celebrates virtual choir collaboration

News

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

Business

Sterling increasing PPP loan originations for minority, small business owners

Mower County

LIFE rose sale delivery postponed

Mower County

PHOTO: People First Aktion Club gives to Paint the Town Pink

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Man charged with assaulting and threatening to kill two individuals

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin woman charged in mid-March burglary

News

Minnesota hits 1 million vaccinations, test positivity up

Mower County

DNR seeking public comment on proposed waterfowl regulations

Education

Minnesota Youth Institute offers leadership opportunities, $1K scholarships to HS students

News

Less than half of Americans are members of houses of worship

News

Witness describes seeing Floyd ‘slowly fade away’

News

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

News

Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway