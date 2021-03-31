expand
March 31, 2021

Though this year’s flu vaccine could provide less protection than usual against the H3N2 subtype of influenza — a strain that is circulating widely — experts still recommend getting vaccinated. Metro Image

COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available at All Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations

By Daily Herald

Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that COVID-19 vaccine is now available at all of the company’s more than 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. 

This week, Hy-Vee began vaccinating in its eighth state, Wisconsin, through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

 Prior to expanding into Wisconsin, Hy-Vee was already a partner of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota, receiving vaccine supply directly from the CDC. Hy-Vee is also vaccinating in Illinois using vaccine allocated from the state.

 “Hy-Vee’s rapid COVID-19 vaccine expansion has allowed us to reach key communities in both urban and rural areas across the Midwest,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Leveraging our team of more than 2,700 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, our fleet of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles and our strategic partnerships that we have built with local organizations, we have been able to make great strides in helping protect our communities from this pandemic.”

 Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available at all Hy-Vee pharmacies by appointment only. Patients should visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine to register for an appointment once they are eligible according to their state’s guidance. Using the online scheduler, patients can also schedule their second dose appointment (if applicable) when they schedule their first dose appointment, with no account necessary.

 In addition to vaccinating at its retail pharmacy locations, Hy-Vee is also working with hundreds of facilities to organize workplace vaccination clinics for front line essential workers and, as state eligibility allows, other workplace employees.

 Hy-Vee also offers free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR), rapid antigen COVID-19 testing and rapid antibody testing to test for past COVID-19 infection. To schedule a testing appointment, patients can visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting.

 Hy-Vee is currently searching for more than 1,000 pharmacy technicians to assist with COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine administration as more doses become available. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at www.hy-vee.com/careers. In addition to enjoying a number of competitive benefits including a 10 percent employee discount, competitive pay and flexible scheduling, technicians who assist with the rapid antigen COVID-19 tests are eligible to receive a bonus.

