County sees decrease in active COVID cases

he Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,294 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 111 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 85 cases are still active in Mower County, a decrease of 55 since Friday.

As of Sunday, March 21, 11,855 Mower County residents, or 29.8 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 5,574 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

Statewide, the MDH reported 507,231 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 16,891 are still active.

As of Friday, 26,797 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,516 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,789 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,248 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Monday marked the first day since April 13, 2020, that no COVID-19-related deaths were reported (no deaths were reported on Nov. 26 or Dec. 25 due to the Thanksgiving Christmas holidays). Seven deaths were reported Tuesday.