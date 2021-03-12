expand
March 13, 2021

Austin Daily Herald graphic

County nears 4,200 cumulative COVID cases

By Daily Herald

Published 4:00 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,186 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 96 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 120 cases are still active in Mower County, an increase of 20 from earlier in the week.

As of Wednesday, March 10, 8,881 Mower County residents, or 22.3 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 4,130 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

Statewide, the MDH reported 495,208 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 15,075 are still active.

As of Friday, 26,219 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,416 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,737 on Friday. Of those, 4,237 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

