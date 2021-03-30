expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Copley slams a pair of dingers as Blue Devils run it up on Rainy River

By Daily Herald

Published 9:19 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The Riverland Community College baseball team poured it on Rainy River as it won by scores of 17-7 in five innings and 21-11 in Seltz Field Monday.

Grand Meadow grad Drew Copley crushed a pair of homers as he knocked in five runs for the Blue Devils (5-1 overall).

RCC 17, Rainy River 7 (5 innings)

RCC pitching: Jose Lopez (W) 5 IP, 8 H, 4 BB, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 K

RCC hitting: Ixander Colon, 0-for-1, 3 BB, 3 R; Drew Copley, 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Andrew Wedwick, 0-for-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BBs; Hayden Siebers, 0-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Javier Diaz, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Jeremy Vega, 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; Anthony Ciola, 1-for-4, RBI; Jake Bryant, 2-for-3, RBI, double, 3 R; Paxton Nelson, 3-for-4, double, RBI, 3 R

RCC 21, Rainy River 11 (6 innings)

RCC pitching: Jake Tasker, 1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 1 K; Anthony Ciola (W) 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K

RCC hitting: Colon, 1-for-4, R, 4 RBIs; Bryant, 2-for-5, double, RBI, 2 R; Wedwick, 2-for-4, RBI, 4 R, BB; Copley, 1-for-3, HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs; Tyler Nelson, double, 4-for-4, 3 R, HR, 4 RBIs; Angel Alvarado, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB; Nick Adamy, 1-for-2, 3 R, Jackson Leleux, double, 2-for-3, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Paxton Nelson, double, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Siebers, 1-for-1, 3 RBIs

More News

Copley slams a pair of dingers as Blue Devils run it up on Rainy River

Witness describes seeing Floyd ‘slowly fade away’

Uber deal: Twins lock up pitcher Dobnak for long term

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

News

Witness describes seeing Floyd ‘slowly fade away’

News

COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world US study

News

Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway

News

Minnesota lawmaker proposes secession to border states

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Jurors in ex-officer’s high-profile trial face heavy burden

Business

Chance of a lifetime

Local Government

County Board candidates address infrastructure

News

Walz expands vaccine eligibility before boost to supply

News

GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump’s long shadow

Health

State sees increase in active COVID cases

Business

Hormel appoints Smiley group VP of Corporate Strategy

Education

APS board, admin free strategic roadmap

News

Walz to give State of State address Sunday

Business

Workforce Development hosting forum

Health

MCHS offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic health conditions

Agriculture

Mower farm designated as a Century Farm

News

Theater drops ‘Cinderella’ with mostly white cast

News

Chauvin’s trial offers a glimpse into juror elimination

News

Colorado shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase

News

Biden assails Ga. voting law as ‘atrocity,’ Kemp lashes back

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged for alleged sexual relationship with teen

News

One man dead, one injured in apparent rock climbing fall

News

Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans over 16

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman pleads guilty to attempting to smother toddler son