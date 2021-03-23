Convictions: March 7-13

—Jon Thomas Faas, 32, of Alexander, Iowa, was sentenced to 153 days in jail for felony second-degree drugs – sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period. He must serve five years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $1,085 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 105 months in prison. He received credit for 153 days served.

—Mallory Jean Kurth, 34, of Chisago City was sentenced to 57 months in prison for felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin. She must pay $160 in fines.

—Peter Francis Merten, 41, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order. He must perform 100 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $85 in fines.

—Keisha Dawn Pestorious, 35, of Rochester was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance. She must follow several conditions and pay $1,085 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.