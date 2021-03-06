expand
March 5, 2021

Convictions: Feb. 21-27

By Daily Herald

Published 6:01 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

—Shaun Michael Ergeson, 43, of Monticello was sentenced to 68 months in prison for felony first-degree DWI – under the influence of a controlled substance. He must pay $1,010 in fines.

 —Adam Ly Haas, 28, of Austin was sentenced to 27 months in prison for felony domestic assault. He must pay $160 in fines.

 —Israel Rodriguez, 31, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

 —Ricky Allen Severtson, 69, of Austin was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor violation of domestic abuse no contact order. He received credit for 180 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm. He received credit for 180 days served. He received another concurrent sentence of 180 days in jail for a second charge of gross misdemeanor user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm. He received credit for 180 days served. He received another concurrent sentence of 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor user of controlled substances in possession of firearm ammunition. He must pay $85 in fines. He received credit for 180 days served. He received another concurrent sentence of 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. He must pay $85 in fines. He received credit for 180 days served.

