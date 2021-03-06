expand
March 5, 2021

Community food shelves to receive needed support from Furniture Mart USA’s campaign

By Daily Herald

Published 7:33 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

Customers shopping at Ashley HomeStore in Austin have an opportunity to earn additional savings and help feed the hungry in their community at the same time.

Now through March 29, a $20 donation or 10 non-perishable food items qualifies customers for an extra 10 percent discount on any in-store purchase.

“Together, we can make a positive difference in our communities. Right now, more than ever, local food shelves need our help,” said Mark Millage, Director of Community Relations for Furniture Mart USA. “Many families continue to struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Food insecurity shouldn’t have to be one of their worries.”

It has been nearly one year since the pandemic forced many retailers to temporarily close. At that time, Furniture Mart USA had to cut short its 2020 Hunger Campaign. Until this year, the campaign had been confined to the company’s 16 stores in Minnesota. For the first time, in 2021, all 34 of its communities in six states are participating.

“At the heart of our family-owned business is a strong sense of service and philanthropy,” said Millage. “Our 2019 campaign raised more than $55,000 for Minnesota FoodShare and its community food shelf partners. Our customers strongly believe like we do in this important cause. They want to help their neighbors in this time of great need. A campaign like this truly is a win/win for everybody!”

Donations collected through March 29 at the Ashley HomeStore in Austin will support the Austin Salvation Army and Minnesota FoodShare.

