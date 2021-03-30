expand
March 30, 2021

Bucky E. Kuhlmann, 70

Published 6:21 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Bucky Evan Kuhlmann, age 70 of Le Roy, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Buck was born in Osage, Iowa, on October 26, 1950, to Pete and Jean Kuhlmann. He grew up on a farm and enjoyed working with the pigs. He attended Elkton High School until the 10th grade when he signed up to join the United States Navy, serving from 1969 until his honorable discharge. That was truly Buck’s passion. He would talk about several of his Navy adventures in Scotland. Buck was severely disabled in a car accident in July of 1971, which left him paralyzed and with a brain injury. Since then, he had spent several years in the Adams Group Home and most recently in a home in Le Roy, where he was loved by all the other clients and staff. Bucky inspired many high school students when speaking on the dangers of drinking and driving. He worked various jobs over the years including, hauling milk for Vernon Creamery, Golden Dairy, Elk River Concrete, Cedar Valley and the Day Activity Center in Adams. As a young man, he loved to pheasant hunt. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his brother, Pete (Vicki) Kuhlmann of Austin, Minnesota; nephew, Josh Kuhlmann and his daughters, Kynzie and Allie; niece, Jodell (Pat) Nelsen; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Jean Kuhlmann; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will be in Dexter Cemetery, Dexter. Military honors by Adams American Legion Post 146. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

