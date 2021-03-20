Bruins score a win over Bismarck

The Austin Bruins picked up a much needed victory when they beat Bismarck (20-14-2-3 overall) 5-2 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Five different players scored goals for Austin (11-20-2-2 overall) and Hudson Hodges stopped 25 shots.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bismarck 1 0 1 — 2

Austin 1 2 2 — 5

First period

(B) Luke Gramer (Thomas Bergsland, Austin Schwartz) 7:29

(A) Jens Richards (Braiden Simmons-Fischer) 16:12

Second period

(A) Max Ruoho (Carson Riddle) 8:21

(A) Peter Jacobs (Alex Trombley, Reginald Millette) 9:14

Third period

(A) Kyle Oleksiuk (Garrett Dahm, Connor Mylymok) 6:29

(B) Jack Conroy (Jon Bell, Austin Schwartz) 13:42

(A) Dahm (Mylmok) (empty net) 19:40

Shots: Austin — 20; Bismarck — 27

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-2 ; Bismarck — 1-for-1