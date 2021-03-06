Bruins fall to Aberdeen Wings 6-1

The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings (30-1-0-1 overall) in Aberdeen, S.D. Friday.

Hudson Hodges stopped 20 of 23 shots in relief for Austin (9-18-2-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 0 — 1

Aberdeen 3 3 0 — 6

First period

(AB) Liam Fraser (Trevor Russell, Payton Matsui) (power play) 5:37

(AB) Matsui (Thomas Manty, Natan Vertes) 9:10

(AB) Manty (Jakob Stender, Cade Neilson) 13:47

Second period

(AB) Manty (Stender, Matsui) 2:21

(AB) Spencer Schneider (Clayton Cosentino, Cullen Ferguson) 7:07

(AB) Manty (Neilson, Vertes) 18:40

(A) Garrett Dahm (Connor Mylymok) 19:53

Third period

No scoring