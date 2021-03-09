Boy killed, man injured in Minneapolis shootout

MINNEAPOLIS — A shootout between two groups of people has left one dead and another injured in Minneapolis, according to police.

Officers were called to a south Minneapolis intersection about 10 p.m. Monday where the shooting took place. A boy and a man had been hit by gunfire, said police spokesman John Elder.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Elder said the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Suspects fled the scene before police arrived, officials said.