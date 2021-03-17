Blue Devils top Dakota County to win 14th straight

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Dakota County Tech. 59-58 on the road Tuesday.

Cleveland Bedgood put up 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Blue Devils (14-1 overall), who have won 14 straight games.

RCC 31 28 — 59

DCT 34 24 — 58

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 12; Dominik Bangu, 10; Deng Jal, 9; Ethan Clavero, 7; Jamari Magee, 5; Donavan Morris, 5; Joe Burgos, 4; Trayvon Smith, 3; Keyshawn Payne, 2; Lajarrion Spinks, 2