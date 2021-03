The Riverland women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 82-60 on the road Saturday

Megan Shanahan led the Blue Devils (4-7 overall) with 22 points.

RCC scoring: Megan Shanahan, 22; Deaira Keaton, 11; Imani Colon, 11; Cayli Miles, 8; Jade Love, 8