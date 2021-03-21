expand
Ad Spot

March 21, 2021

Blue Devil men run it up on Minnesota West

By Daily Herald

Published 1:03 pm Sunday, March 21, 2021

The Blue Devil men’s basketball team won its 15th straight game when it doubled up Minnesota West 122-61 in Riverland Gym Saturday.

Cleveland Bedgood had 15 points and four assists in 18 minutes for the Blue Devils (15-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Cleveland Bedgood, 15; Jamari Magee, 12; Keyshawn Payne, 11; Deng Jal, 10; Lajarrion Spinks, 9; Dominik Bangu, 13; Derrick Ousley, 10; Donovan Morris, 7; Trayvon Smith, 7; Ngor Deng, 7; Joe Burgos, 4; Hallen Saint Louis, 4; Kendall Wallace, 3; Alonzo Harmon, 3; Ethan Clavero, 2; Ryan Burgess, 2; Abe Scruggs IV, 2; Nafis Carston, 1

 

More News

Blue Devil men run it up on Minnesota West

Colon scores 29, but Riverland women fall short in OT

Oswald sets career scoring record as Blossoms move past Burros

Kelly wins Austin’s first state swimming title since 2015