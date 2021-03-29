expand
March 29, 2021

Blue Devil baseball team sweeps Rainy River

By Daily Herald

Published 9:55 am Monday, March 29, 2021

The Riverland Community College baseball team swept Rainy River by scores of 7-6 and 8-7 at Seltz Field Sunday.

The Blue Devils (3-1 overall) will host Rainy River again for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Monday.

RCC 7, Rainy River 6

RCC pitching: Maxwell Schumacher, 4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 BB, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 K; John Travieso (W) 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER , 5 K

Riverland hitting: Ixander Colon, 3-for-3, 3 R; Andrew Wedwick, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs; Hayden Siebers, 0-for-3, BB; Jeremy Vega, 0-for-2, BB; Tyler Nelson, 1-for-3, double, 3 RBI; Jake Byrant, 0-for-1, 2 R, 3 BBs; Paxton Nelson, 1-for-3

