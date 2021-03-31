expand
March 31, 2021

Blue Devil baseball team splits with Central Lakes

By Daily Herald

Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The Riverland Community College baseball team split a doubleheader as it beat Central Lakes 17-16 in the opener and RCC dropped the nightcap 7-6 in Seltz Field Tuesday. 

The Blue Devils are now 6-2 overall.

RCC 17, Central Lakes 16

RCC pitching: Heison Diaz, 3 IP, 8 H, 4 BB, 8 R, 6 ER, 6 K; John Travieso, 1 IP, 6 H, 2 BB, 6 ER, 3 K; John Bue, 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 ER, ; Angelo Alvarado (W) 2 1/3 IP, 0 R, 3 K

RCC hitting: Ixander Colon, 0-for-2, RBI, 3 R, 3 BBs; Drew Copley, 3-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs, BB, 3 R; Andrew Wedwick, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Hayden Siebers, 0-for-3, R; Jeremy Vega, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, BB; Tyler Nelson, 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Jose Lopez, 1-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, R; Alvarado, 1-for-4, R; Paxton Nelson, 2-for-4, 2 triples, 3 RBIs, 2 R 

Central Lakes 7, RCC 6

RCC pitching: Cam Madsen (L) 2 /3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 4 ER; Alex Garcia, 5 IP, 6 H, 4 BB, 3 ER, 9 K; D. Zug, 1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 1 K

RCC hitting: Colon, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, 2 BBs, 3 R; Copley, 1-for-2, RBI, R, 3 BBs; Wedwick, 0-for-3, RBI, 2 BBs; Siebers, 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, BB; Diaz, 2-for-4; Anthony Ciola, 0-for-3, R, BB; Paxton Nelson, 1-for-4, R

 

