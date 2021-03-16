expand
March 16, 2021

Blue Devil baseball team opens with a split

By Daily Herald

Published 9:03 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The Riverland Community College baseball team opened its season with a 3-2 loss and a 16-14 win in a doubleheader against Lake Region College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Sunday.

Grand Meadow grad Drew Copley returned to the lineup for the Blue Devils (1-1 overall) and went four-for-four with a double and an RBI in the nightcap.

Lake Region 3, RCC 2

RCC pitching: Maxwell Schumacher (L) 5 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 2 ER, 5 K; John Travieso, 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 K

RCC hitting: Andrew Wedwick, 1-for-3; Jeremy Vega, 2-for-3; Tyler Nelson, 1-for-3, R; Jake Bryant, 0-for-2, RBI; Paxton Nelson, 1-for-2, SB, RBI

RCC 16, Lake Region 14

RCC pitching: Hayden Siebers (W) 2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K; Anthony Ciola, 2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 BB, 6 ER; Nunez, 0 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 ER; Nick Adamy, 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K

RCC hitting: Ixander Colon, 2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Angelo Alvarado, 3-for-5, double, RBI, 2 R, BB; Wedwick, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB; Drew Copley, 4-for-4, RBI, double, 3 R, BB; Tyler Nelson, 2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BB; Javier Diaz, 0-for-2, 3 BB, RBI; Bryant, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Jackson Deleux, 1-for-2, 2 BBs; Nelson, 1-for-5, R

