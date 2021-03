The Awesome Blossoms lost to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63-40 in BP Thursday.

Mitchell Fiebiger had 16 points for Blooming Prairie (5-12 overall).

WEM 31 32 – 63

BP 17 23 – 40

BP scoring: Mitchell Fiebiger, 16; Drew Kittelson, 6; Colin Jordison, 5; Cole Christianson, 5; Chris Naatz, 4; Jacob Naatz, 3; Luke Larkoski, 1