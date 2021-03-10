expand
March 10, 2021

Blossoms fall in OT for the second straight night

By Daily Herald

Published 9:07 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

After losing just one game in their first 15 contests, the Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team lost in overtime for the second straight night when they fell to Medford (9-4 overall, 8-3 Gopher) 55-53 in Medford Tuesday.

Freshman Macy Lembke hit a game-tying three-pointer for BP (14-3 overall, 11-2 Gopher) to force OT.

The energy we expended last night definitely affected us at the beginning of the game as we got off to a slow start on both ends of the court,” BP head coach John Bruns said. “We did get things going pretty well late in the first half and through most of the second half, but foul trouble and Medford making their free throws caught up with us.  Medford played very well and took advantage of some miscues we had down the stretch.”

BP’s Megan Oswald, a University of Jamestown commit, recently grabbed her 1,000th career rebound and she was also selected for the MGBCA All Star Series.

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 25; Maren Forstyek, 9; Bobbie Bruns, 8; Allison Krohnberg, 4; Anna Pauly, 4; Macy Lembke, 3; free throws: 70 percent (7-for-10)

