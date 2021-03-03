Blooming Prairie girls storm past Panthers

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat New Richland-HEG (4-10 overall, 2-9 Gopher) 59-39 on the road Tuesday.

Megan Oswald had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for BP (13-1 overall, 10-0 Gopher) and Anna Pauly added 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

BP 33 26 — 59

NRHEG 11 28 — 39

BP scoring: Megan Oswald, 19; Emily Miller, 10; Anna Pauly, 10; Bobbie Bruns, 9; Allison Krohnberg, 6; Maren Forystek, 3 Ashleigh Alwes, 2; free throws: 100 percent (8-for-8)