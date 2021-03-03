Blooming Prairie boys grab a fourth straight win

The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team kept the positive vibes going as it won its fourth straight game with a 63-60 victory over New Richland-HEG (4-10 overall, 4-7 Gopher) in BP Tuesday.

Drew Kittelson had 21 points for the Awesome Blossoms (6-7 overall, 5-6 Gopher).

NRHEG 30 30 — 60

BP 30 33 — 63

BP scoring: Drew Kittelson, 21; Mitchell Fiebiger, 12; Colin Jordison, 10; Alex Miller, 8; Luke Larkoski, 5; Alex Piller, 3; Chris Naatz, 2; Jacob Naatz, 2; free throws: 43 percent (9-for-21)