expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Barbara L. Langan, 86

By Al Batt

Published 5:32 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Barbara L. Langan, 86

Barbara Lucylle Langan, 86 of Austin peacefully passed away March 12, 2021 at home with family by her side.

She was born to the late Fred and Thelma (Tabor) Hill, December 1st, 1934 in Little Cedar, Iowa. She married the late Robert Langan on October 28th, 1950 and they lived together in Austin for 48 years. Barb had seven children: Marcia (John) Tobar of Austin, MN; Maureen (Ed) Frein of Battle Creek, Michigan; Marjorie (Lynn) Reich of Apple Valley, MN; Bradley (Cheryl) Langan of Blooming Prairie, MN; Mary Elizabeth Langan; Michelle Holtorf of Austin, MN; Bob Langan of Austin, MN. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Barb was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1998; her daughter Mary Beth; her son Brad in 2017; her parents Fred and Thelma Hill and in-laws Patrick and Stella Langan.

Barb was a supportive and hardworking wife and mother. Always ready to pitch in whether it was driving truck (old smoky) with her husband during his many years of service with the Coca-Cola plant or servicing semis at our family owned shop Robert’s Transfer. She brought that same level of passion to her many years of volunteer work with the Relay for Life a project close to her heart. She also made time for her free spirit to roam from Alaska to Ireland and everywhere in between she was an enthusiastic traveler. Barb was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Services were held Monday March 15, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home. In lieu of direct memorials it is Barb and her family’s wishes that they be given in the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association and or St. Jude’s Hospital.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

More News

Julie Skifter

Pending notice: Ralph Nebergall, 102

Pending notice: James J. Schulte

Barbara L. Langan, 86

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Mower County

A little longer wait for spring, storm dumps around 7 inches in Mower

Mower County

UPDATE: Mower now in a winter storm warning

Health Updates

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

News

MPCA wants to change some clean water rules. What does that mean?

Mower County

APL accepting submissions for Edible Book Festival 2021

Health

Swift: ‘You should take whatever vaccine is available’

Mower County

Street assessment hearings on city council agenda

Mower County

PHOTOS: All Around Austin by Troy Nelson

Education

APS proficiency scores show a district holding steady

News

PHOTOS: Tasty afternoon at the Nature Center

News

4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

Mower County

County Board candidates address budget and tax levy

Mower County

‘You are loved’

Mower County

Over 2K have signed up so far during MNsure’s special enrollment period

News

Minneapolis bowling alley drone video takes off online

News

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra agrees on 2-year contract extension

News

COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’

Health

County nears 4,200 cumulative COVID cases

News

Federal look into Breonna Taylor’s death casts a wider net

News

Walz announces big rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

News

Biden aims for quicker shots, virus ‘independence’ by July 4

Education

UPDATE: APS suspends in-person through March 19