The Blooming Prairie boys basketball team lost to Maple River (17-1 overall, 13-0 Gopher) in BP Friday.

Alex Miller had nine points for BP (6-11 overall, 5-9 Gopher).

MR 32 19 — 51

BP 11 14 — 24

BP scoring: Alex Miller, 9; Chris Naatz, 4; Drew Kittelson, 4; Jacob Naatz, 3; Mitchell Fiebiger, 3; Colin Jordison, 2; free throws: 25 percent (2-for-8)