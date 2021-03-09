expand
March 9, 2021

Awesome Blossoms fall to Bucs in OT

By Daily Herald

Published 9:55 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team lost to No. 9 ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (13-3 overall, 11-1 Gopher) on the road Monday.

The Bucs tied the game at 48 with 10 seconds left in regulation on a put-back score.

Megan Oswald collected her 1,000th career rebound in the loss for BP (14-2 overall, 11-1 Gopher) as she finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

BP scoring: Bobbie Bruns, 18; Megan Oswald, 12; Maren Forystek, 9; Allison Krohnberg, 7; Emily Miller, 3; Anna Pauly, 2; free throws: 55 percent (11-for-20)

