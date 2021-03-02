Austin man injured in Otter Tail County accident

An Austin man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a two vehicle accident Saturday morning in Otter Tail County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2007 Toyota Camry was westbound on Interstate 94 in the right lane traveling about 40-50 miles per hour at about 11:01 a.m. Saturday morning. A 2008 Chevy Malibu was also westbound in the right lane traveling at about 70 miles per hour when it collided with the rear of the Toyota near milepost 48 in Carlisle Township, Otter Tail County.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Ringdahl Ambulance responded to the scene.

The Toyota’s driver, Francis Paye Baipu, 27, of Austin was transported to the Fergus Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Chevy’s driver, James Ronald Berg, 22, of St. Paul was uninjured.