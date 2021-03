The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat LeRoy-Ostrander (6-6 overall, 6-6 SEC) 70-53 in LeRoy Monday.

Cole Walter had 22 points for the Athletics (14-2 overall, 13-1 SEC).

LP scoring: Cole Walter, 22; Jed Nelson, 21; Buay Koak, 17; Zach Bollingberg, 9; Sam Nelsen, 1