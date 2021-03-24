Ask A Trooper: Teaming up to slow people down

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: I’m concerned about the high speeds of drivers I’m seeing these days, both in my city and on the Interstate. What can I do about it?

Answer: The Minnesota State Patrol is extremely concerned about the high rate of speeds troopers are seeing throughout our state. In fact, as of Feb. 25, troopers have cited 132 drivers for speeds of 100 mph or more this year. That compares with 68 during the same time period last year.

With the alarming number of speed-related traffic incidents we’re seeing, the Minnesota State Patrol is teaming up with law enforcement across the state with an educational and enforcement campaign aimed at motorists who are driving dangerous speeds. It’s part of a campaign that the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is coordinating in collaboration with the Minnesota departments of Health and Transportation. In addition to enforcement, education and awareness influence positive behaviors as well. We’re getting the message out through social media, media relations and advertising across Minnesota.

Preliminary reports show 120 motorists died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 2008 (125). The 395 traffic fatalities in 2020 (preliminary) are the most in five years, with speed contributing to 30 percent of all fatalities last year.

Twenty people have already lost their lives this year in speed-related crashes in 2021 compared with 10 this time last year. Troopers don’t want to meet you on the side of the road for dangerous driving behavior, or worse, respond to a crash with fatalities or serious injuries that involve you or your loved ones. If you speed, expect to be stopped.

If you are concerned about a person speeding or driving aggressively, find a safe place to call 911 and provide as much information about the vehicle as possible.

By driving smart and slowing down, we can all save lives on Minnesota roads and help everyone arrive home safely at the end of the day. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)