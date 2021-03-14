APL accepting submissions for Edible Book Festival 2021

The Austin Public Library is now accepting submissions for this year’s Edible Book Festival, an annual event that encourages participants to express their love of reading through a food display.

The only rule for participation is that the display must be edible and reflect a book. Categories will be broken up between ages 15 and younger and ages 16 and older.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, entries will not be brought to the library. Participants are asked to email photos of their creations to ask@aplmn.org. Participants must include a title for their creation as well as the name of the book that inspired it.

Entries will be accepted through Tuesday, March 30.

Images will be displayed online on the Austin Public Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages, where the general public can vote on their favorite entries in both categories from April 1-9. The winners will be announced on April 12.

For more information, call 507-433-2391 or email ask@aplmn.org.