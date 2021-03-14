APDT makes history with second place finish at state

The Austin Packer Dance Team put up its best finish in team history as it was was the runner-up in the Class AA state high kick meet in Edina Saturday.

It was an unusual season for the Packers that included virtual practices, small crowds and masked dances. The team even conducted its warm ups for state in the parking lot under the lights of their team bus.

In the end, the Packers came out and did exactly what they were aiming to do at state – they out their best performance of the year.

Sartell won the championship, with Faribault taking third. Sartell has now won seven straight state titles.