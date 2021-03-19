expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Austin Daily Herald graphic

About 140 COVID cases active in Mower

By Daily Herald

Published 5:25 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,250 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 101 “probable cases,” as of Friday morning.

According to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg, about 140 cases are still active in Mower County.

As of Wednesday, March 17, 10,467 Mower County residents, or 26.3 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 5,484 have completed the vaccine series, according to the MDH Vaccine Data Report.

Statewide, the MDH reported 502,893 cumulative cases as of Friday morning. Of those, an estimated 16,981 are still active.

As of Friday, 26,578 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,478 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,771 on Friday. Of those, 4,247 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

More News

Forthun’s double-double lifts Rebels to a playoff win

RCC maneuvers through, learns from COVID

Mower Justice Center to reopen Monday

County Board candidates address housing

Education

RCC maneuvers through, learns from COVID

Mower County

Mower Justice Center to reopen Monday

Local Government

County Board candidates address housing

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Mapleview man charged with selling drugs

Health

About 140 COVID cases active in Mower

News

Minnesota man charged in connection with Capitol siege

Mower County

PHOTO: Squirt hockey players chip in for PTTP

News

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

Education

CDC changes school guidance

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Judge limits evidence, refuses to move trial in Floyd death

News

Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

News

Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccinations goal on Friday

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

Mower County

Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home

News

Walz quarantines after staff member tests positive for virus

News

2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

Business

Will work from home outlast virus? Ford’s move suggests yes

News

Teens fueling slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

News

Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

News

‘A More Perfect Union’ is topic for speech contest

Mower County

Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

Mower County

‘I’ve had many good memories’

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Woman charged after allegedly firing a revolver during an argument

Local Government

Council approves 2021 street project assessment rates