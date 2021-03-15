expand
Ad Spot

March 15, 2021

Rydjor Bike store manager Jon Burkhart throws a shovelfull of snow as Monday’s system laid into the area. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

A little longer wait for spring

By Daily Herald

Published 11:06 am Monday, March 15, 2021

Winter isn’t done with us yet.

Monday’s system, which is threatening 5 to 9 inches of snow and placed the area in a winter storm warning, is a stark reminder not to fall for spring-like weather in the month of March.

Heavy snow falls Monday morning, at times make visbility and travel difficult. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

Plows returned to roads and people broke out the shovels, including Ryjdor Bike store manager Jon Burkhart, who could only smile as he shoveled the snow from the front walk.

The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning is schedule to stretch through 4 p.m. this afternoon with periods of heavy snow, possible wind gusts as high as 31 mph and even a chance of some freezing drizzle.

Around half of the state Tuesday morning was reporting roads in various states of snow cover, including most of the Mower County area that was completely covered, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, the NWS is predicting partly sunny skies with a high of 37 and sunny skies on Wednesday with a high of 41. Aside from another slight chance of rain or snow Wednesday night, Thursday creeps back up to near 50 under partly cloudy skies on the way to a weekend that gets back into the 50s.

More News

A little longer wait for spring

Record-setting Saints QB Brees announces retirement at 42

UPDATE: Mower now in a winter storm warning

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

Mower County

A little longer wait for spring

Mower County

UPDATE: Mower now in a winter storm warning

Health Updates

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

News

MPCA wants to change some clean water rules. What does that mean?

Mower County

APL accepting submissions for Edible Book Festival 2021

Health

Swift: ‘You should take whatever vaccine is available’

Mower County

Street assessment hearings on city council agenda

Mower County

PHOTOS: All Around Austin by Troy Nelson

Education

APS proficiency scores show a district holding steady

News

PHOTOS: Tasty afternoon at the Nature Center

News

4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

Mower County

County Board candidates address budget and tax levy

Mower County

‘You are loved’

Mower County

Over 2K have signed up so far during MNsure’s special enrollment period

News

Minneapolis bowling alley drone video takes off online

News

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra agrees on 2-year contract extension

News

COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans ‘must remain vigilant’

Health

County nears 4,200 cumulative COVID cases

News

Federal look into Breonna Taylor’s death casts a wider net

News

Walz announces big rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

News

Biden aims for quicker shots, virus ‘independence’ by July 4

Education

UPDATE: APS suspends in-person through March 19

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Police investigating after Wednesday morning burglary call