GMLOS wrestlers miss out on team state meet
The Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland wrestling team surrendered three forfeits as it had its dual season end in a loss to Zumbrota-Mazeppa (12-8 overall) in the Section 1A title match in New Prague Saturday.
The Bulldogs finish their dual season with a 28-5 overall and they will now focus on the individual tournament.
106: Jack Krier (ZM) 19-3 tech. fall over Aiden Quintana (GMLOS)
113: Zayne Novek (ZM) won by forfeit
120: Lucas Schiell (ZM) pinned James Jacobsen (GMLOS) (3:07)
126: Cohen Wiste (GMLOS) 7-1 dec. over Kaleb Lochner (ZM)
132: Ben Murray (ZM) 4-3 dec. over Braxten Wiste (GMLOS)
138: Ashton Macht (ZM) 2-1 dec. over Lucas Winfield (GMLOS)
145: Mason Goodman (ZM) pinned Donavon Felten (GMLOS) (1:44)
152: Rece Voigt (GMLOS) 7-1 dec. over Beau Jurrens (ZM)
160: Daniel Smith (GMLOS) 5-2 dec. over Tanner Mancilman (ZM)
170: Ryan Lexvold (ZM) 7-3 dec. over Corbin Ludemann (GMLOS)
182: Christian Jacobsen (GMLOS) pinned Luke Janssen (ZM) (1:51)
195: Cody Anderson (ZM) pinned Rowan Sween (GMLOS) (0:55)
220: Gabe Tupper (ZM) won by forfeit
285: Ethan Kovars (ZM) won by forfeit