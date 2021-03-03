expand
Ad Spot

March 6, 2021

$3/gal national average could be on the horizon

By Daily Herald

Published 7:01 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

If you’re not liking the rise in gas prices at the pump — then hold on to your gas cap.

In a press release from GasBuddy on Thursday, motorists should brace for the national average breaching $3 per gallon by Memorial Day after OPEC’s meeting on Thursday closed with no meaningful increase in oil production.

The group’s large cuts to oil production in 2020 will generally be extended, with just Russia and Kazakhstan granted small exemptions to raise oil production by 130,000 barrels a day and 20,000 barrels a day, respectively. In response, crude oil prices rose to fresh highs, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil nearing $65 per barrel, the highest level since 2019.

The last time the national average reached the $3 gallon threshold was  on Oct. 10, 2014. The Austin area is currently sitting around $2.79 a gallon

Much of the reason oil prices have their strongest chance to reach $3 in years comes due to OPEC’s delay in raising production to meet the global rise in demand. As vaccines have spread country to country, demand for oil has rebounded notably.

Early in the pandemic, OPEC cut some 10 million barrels per day of oil production, which largely remains the case today, as OPEC has not yet responded in kind to the rebound in global demand.

“The outcome of today’s OPEC meeting lends to a running of the bulls in oil markets, as global oil demand rebounds amidst recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic while OPEC, which controls a third of global production, balks at the recovery and maintains extreme production cuts,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Extending the production cuts maintains a growing imbalance between demand and supply, and puts more pressure on oil prices to rise, should global demand continue to recover. A continued recovery seems likely, led by American motorists filling their tanks at the fastest pace since the pandemic began. I predict the national average now has 70 percent odds of reaching $3 per gallon, a level not seen since 2014, primarily due to OPEC’s opposition to raising oil production.”

The decision by OPEC not to increase production comes as Americans are increasing their appetite for fuels. According to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand last week reached the highest level in nearly a year, rising 15 percent from the prior week and now just single digits away from gasoline demand pre-pandemic.

U.S. production has also been cut drastically after the pandemic curbed demand and pushed oil companies to lose billions of dollars, costing thousands of jobs in the oil sector in the process.

It is worth noting that of President Joe Biden’s recent decisions to rescind the Keystone XL pipeline and end approval of new leases on federal land, neither of those is playing a role in rising oil prices: there is no shortage of pipeline capacity and U.S. producers aren’t racing to install new rigs on federal land, since some existing wells remain shut down, it would make little sense for companies to look for purchase new leases to drill.

GasBuddy offers these tips to save money on gas amidst price increases

• Shop around: Gas prices can vary as much as $1 per gallon in metropolitan areas. Searching for the best gas prices before filling up with tools like the free GasBuddy app can ensure drivers pay the lowest price.

• Drive mindfully: Aggressive driving can reduce gas mileage by as much as 40 percent.

• Pay and save: Joining a gas station loyalty program or using payments services like Pay with GasBuddy can save drivers hundreds of dollars per year on gas.

More News

$3/gal national average could be on the horizon

Other’s opinion: Capitol attack: Further investigation needed

Our opinion: Gem of Austin

Evie Mohrfeld: A question of our journeys

Mower County

$3/gal national average could be on the horizon

Business

The perfect time

News

Dem split on jobless benefits slows relief bill in Senate

Education

Scholarships offered by Freeborn-Mower Cooperative including new opportunity

Austin Living

Austin Living: Slice of Heaven

Education

Greibrock Austin Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month

Mower County

AFD completes training to be ‘MnFIRE Aware’ of cardiac risks firefighters faces

News

State data shows disparities in race, ethnicity of who’s getting vaccinated

Business

Community food shelves to receive needed support from Furniture Mart USA’s campaign

Mower County

Cumulative county COVID cases reaches 4,100 as active cases double

News

Pope urges Iraq to embrace its Christians on historic visit

News

Appeals court says judge in Chauvins case ‘erred,’ must reconsider additional murder charge

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Feb. 21-27

Education

Education Briefs

Hayfield

Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame announces class of 2021 inductees

News

Mississippi River cities join project to map plastic litter

News

US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy

News

Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay

News

Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes

News

Senate begins considering Democrats’ $1.9T virus relief bill

Blooming Prairie

PROGRESS 2021: Course Expansion (Blooming Prairie)

Mower County

PROGRESS 2021: Rose Creek Strong

LeRoy

PROGRESS 2021: Full service gifts (LeRoy)

Brownsdale

PROGRESS 2021: Customer Driven (Brownsdale)