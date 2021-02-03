expand
February 3, 2021

Woman charged with selling over 50 grams of meth to police informant

By Mike Stoll

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

An Austin woman who received felony drug charges last April made another appearance on Tuesday in Mower County District Court.

Sarah Kuichtoch, 32

Sarah Kuichtoch, 32, has been charged with felony first-degree drugs – sale of 17 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the court complaint, narcotics detectives met with a confidential reliable informant (CRI) about purchasing a large amount of methamphetamine from Kuichtoch on April 16. The CRI and his vehicle were searched and he was given purchase money and an audio transmitter. Police then monitored him as he met with Kuichtoch at a location in Austin. Kuichtoch got into the CRI’s vehicle and they drove to a motel.

The CRI later met with police at a predetermined location and surrendered 52.636 grams of methamphetamine. He confirmed Kuichtoch sold him the drugs.

Kuichtoch was arrested on April 21 during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 after police allegedly found 111.77 grams of methamphetamine, 59.47 grams of marijuana and a methamphetamine pipe in her vehicle. She is currently awaiting disposition on charges of felony first-degree drugs – possess 100 grams or more of methamphetamine, felony fifth-degree drug possession, misdemeanor driving after revocation and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia from that case. She has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

