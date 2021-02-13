Wings slide past Bruins

The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings (24-1-0-1 overall) 3-1 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Tyler Shea had 36 saves for Austin (7-11-2-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 0 2 1 — 3

Austin 0 1 0 — 1

First period

No scoring

Second period

(AB) Spencer Schneider (Clayton Cosentino, Cullen Ferguson) 5:55

(A) Ben Dexheimer (Barrett Brooks, Reginald Millette) (power play) 19:09

(AB) Ferguson (Nico DeVita) 19:42

Third period

(AB) Thomas Manty (Christian Abrams) 18:33

Shots: Austin — 21; Aberdeen — 39

Power plays: Austin — 1-for-4; Aberdeen — 0-for-3