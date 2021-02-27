Wings score five times in the third to beat Bruins

The Aberdeen Wings scored five goals in an eight-minute spurt in the third period to erase a two-goal hole and beat the Austin Bruins 5-2 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Jake Goldowski scored three goals during the third period for the Wings (28-1-0-1 overall).

Tyler Shea stopped 31 shots for Austin (9-15-2-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 0 0 5 — 5

Austin 0 2 0 — 2

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Reginald Millette (Carson Riddle) 1:59

(A) Peter Jacobs (Carson Riddle) (power play) 2:43

Third period

(AB) Jake Goldowski (Kyle Gaffnery, Chirstian Abrams) 1:40

(AB) Thomas Manty (Natan Vertes, Payton Matsui) 4:05

(AB) Goldowski (Trevor Russell, Kevin MacKay) 4:25

(AB) Goldowski (Cullen Ferguson) (power play) 5:52

(AB) Christian Abrams (JordanRandall) 9:25

Shots: Austin — 25; Aberdeen — 36

Power plays: Austin — 1-for-4 ; Aberdeen — 1-for-3