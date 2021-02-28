Wings hold off Bruins to complete weekend sweep

This time it was the Austin Bruins who made a late push, but it wasn’t enough as they came up short in a 5-4 loss to the Aberdeen Wings (29-1-0-1 overall) in Riverside Arena.

One day after allowing five third period goals in a 5-2 loss to the Wings, the bruins scored three goals in the third period to make things interesting, but they weren’t able to score again.

Hudson Hodges stopped all 13 shots he saw in 38 minutes of relief for the Bruins (9-16-2-2 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 3 2 0 – 5

Austin 0 1 3 – 4

First period

(AB) Spencer Schneider (Clayton Cosentino, Jordan Randall) :35

(AB) Payton Matsui (Cosentino, Trevor Russell) 3:24

(AB) Cade Neilson (Marshall Walker) 16:24

Second period

(AB) Nico DeVita (Thomas Manty, Neilson) 1:03

(AB) Matsui (DeVita) 2:14

(A) Connor Mylymok (Travis Shoudy) 6:25

Third period

(A) Mylymok (Mason Poolman, Nick Catalano) 5:30

(A) Ben Dexheimer (Ben Oakland, Shoudy) 7:06

(A) Peter Jacobs (Shoudy, Dexhemer) 17:37

Shots: Austin – 29; Aberdeen – 22

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-7; Aberdeen – 3-for-6