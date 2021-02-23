expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

A Minnesota Department of Transporation snowplow removes snow from the road. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Transportation

Voting begins in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest

By Daily Herald

Published 5:57 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Voting is now open for the Name a Snowplow contest, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today.

After receiving nearly 24,000 creative name submissions, MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed the list and selected 50 finalists for public voting.

Voting is available at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow and will be open through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. Individuals will be able to vote once for up to eight of their favorite names.

MnDOT focused on selecting names that were submitted frequently; names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences; or those submissions that were particularly unique, creative or Minnesota-specific.

In early March, MnDOT expects to announce the eight winners and the areas of the state where those named snowplows will be located – one snowplow in each MnDOT District.

More News

Hormel announces executive appointments

Inspiring Catch

Austin man charged with 3 counts of arson

Jayne Gibson: Lillis spreads warmth with others

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Business

Hormel announces executive appointments

Mower County

Inspiring Catch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with 3 counts of arson

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw state’s political maps

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Feb. 7-13

Mower County

Voting begins in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest

Agriculture

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

Mower County

Photos: Austinites pick up the Challenge

Health

Cumulative COVID cases exceeds 480K

News

Older people in rural counties more likely to get vaccinated

Health

U of M, UMN Hormel Institute, and Mayo collaborate on new citizen science project

Blooming Prairie

Blooming Prairie Second Quarter Honor Roll

News

Walz’s $518M bonding bill includes money to rebuild cities

News

Half a million dead in US, confirming virus’s tragic reach

News

Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

News

Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: Austin woman killed after being struck by vehicle

Health Updates

Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers

News

Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm

Mower County

Update: The Plunge goes on, raises over $12K

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

Mower County

Risking relapse

Mower County

Council approves 2021 street projects