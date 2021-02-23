Voting begins in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest

Voting is now open for the Name a Snowplow contest, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today.

After receiving nearly 24,000 creative name submissions, MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed the list and selected 50 finalists for public voting.

Voting is available at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow and will be open through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. Individuals will be able to vote once for up to eight of their favorite names.

MnDOT focused on selecting names that were submitted frequently; names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences; or those submissions that were particularly unique, creative or Minnesota-specific.

In early March, MnDOT expects to announce the eight winners and the areas of the state where those named snowplows will be located – one snowplow in each MnDOT District.