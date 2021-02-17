Vikings hold off Rebel girls

The Hayfield girls basketball team topped Southland (5-5 overall) 61-36 in Adams Thursday.

Kristen Watson poured in 19 points for the Vikings (8-2 overall).

Hayfield 41 20 — 61

Southland 18 18 — 36

Hayfield scoring: Kristen Watson, 19; Natalie Beaver, 12; Chelsea Christopherson, 11; Aine Stasko, 8; Alexis Ward, 4; Sydney Risius, 3; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 2; Josanne Tempel, 2; free throws: 89 percent (8-for-9)

Southland scoring: Bailey Johnson, 10; Bria Nelson, 9; Larissa Goslee, 8; Katie Poppenhagen, 4; Kelsey Mensink, 2; Kayla Nelsen, 1; Olivia Matheis, 1; free throws: 45 percent (5-for-11)