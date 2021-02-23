expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

By Daily Herald

Published 5:55 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

USDA Rural Development is accepting applications for very low- and low-income individuals and families seeking to purchase or repair a home in a rural area.

The Direct Home Loan program offers financing to qualified very-low and low-income applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as one percent with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability. The program is available in rural communities of generally 35,000 people or less.

The maximum loan amount is $20,000 at a one percent interest rate, repayable for a 20-year term and can be used to improve or modernize homes and do essential repairs. Grants of up to $7,500 are available to homeowners 62 and older and must be used to remove health or safety hazards, such as fixing a leaking roof, installing indoor plumbing, or replacing a furnace.

Contact a USDA Rural Development Housing Specialist in your area today, to see if you qualify.

• Faribault Office – (507) 332-7418 Ext. No. 4

• Worthington  Office – (507) 372-7783 Ext. No. 4

• Marshall  Office – (507) 591-4329

• Willmar  Office – (320) 235-3540 Ext. No. 4

USDA Rural Development loans and grants provide assistance that supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community services such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed intern

More News

Hormel announces executive appointments

Inspiring Catch

Austin man charged with 3 counts of arson

Jayne Gibson: Lillis spreads warmth with others

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Latest Stories

  • Special Section

    More special sections

Business

Hormel announces executive appointments

Mower County

Inspiring Catch

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Austin man charged with 3 counts of arson

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw state’s political maps

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

Convictions: Feb. 7-13

Mower County

Voting begins in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest

Agriculture

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

Mower County

Photos: Austinites pick up the Challenge

Health

Cumulative COVID cases exceeds 480K

News

Older people in rural counties more likely to get vaccinated

Health

U of M, UMN Hormel Institute, and Mayo collaborate on new citizen science project

Blooming Prairie

Blooming Prairie Second Quarter Honor Roll

News

Walz’s $518M bonding bill includes money to rebuild cities

News

Half a million dead in US, confirming virus’s tragic reach

News

Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

News

Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records

Crime, Courts & Emergencies

UPDATE: Austin woman killed after being struck by vehicle

Health Updates

Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers

News

Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm

Mower County

Update: The Plunge goes on, raises over $12K

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

Mower County

Risking relapse

Mower County

Council approves 2021 street projects