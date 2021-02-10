expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

U of M Extension hosting small grain workshops

By Daily Herald

Published 6:45 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The University of Minnesota Extension is holding a series of virtual small grain workshops in February to address successful small grain management.

“Whether you’re a farmer or crop consultant already producing small grains, or looking for another crop to add to the rotation, these workshops are for you,” said Jared Goplen, Extension Educator in Crops. “Workshops will be informal conversations around production agronomics, variety selection, and economics.”

These workshops will be held over Zoom in lieu of the in-person southern Minnesota small grain workshops in 2021. Workshops will focus on small grain production in southern Minnesota, but are open and applicable to all small grain producers.

Workshops are sponsored by the Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council.

Registration is free, and will be required to access the virtual zoom link. Please register by visiting https://z.umn.edu/southern-small-grain or contact Jared Goplen at 320-589-1711 x2128 or gople007@umn.edu for more information.

Dates, locations and times area as follows:

• Monday, Feb. 15 – 1-3 p.m. Southeastern Minnesota Focus

• Wednesday, Feb. 17 – 4-6 p.m. Southwestern Minnesota Focus

•Friday, Feb. 19 – 9-11 a.m. Central Minnesota Focus

Panelists will include Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota Extension Small Grain; Specialist, Jared Goplen, University of Minnesota Extension Crops Educator, and Daniel

Kaiser, University of Minnesota Extension Soil Fertility Specialist.

More News

Finding an outlet

2020 CWD testing shows a low prevalence of disease in areas tested

World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116

Vaccines begin picking up

Adams

Finding an outlet

News

World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116

Mower County

2020 CWD testing shows a low prevalence of disease in areas tested

Education

Vaccines begin picking up

News

Co-workers rescue man from flooded logging machine

Mower County

LIFE Mower County to host 26th annual Rose Sale

Health

For‌ ‌those‌ ‌with‌ ‌underlying‌ ‌health‌ ‌conditions,‌ ‌getting‌ ‌a‌ ‌COVID vaccine‌ ‌remains‌ ‌elusive

News

8 minority jail officers allegedly kept off Chauvin’s guard

Mower County

Free meals for kids available through summer meal programs

Business

Country Club welcomes new culinary team

Agriculture

U of M Extension hosting small grain workshops

Mower County

Photo: Shriners drop off toys at Shrine Hospital

Mower County

Red Cross holding February blood drives in Mower County

News

US vaccine drive complicated by 1st, 2nd dose juggling act

Mower County

Mueller, Duren move on after special primary

Health

Active county COVID cases decrease by half as county exceeds 3,900 cumulative cases

News

Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege

News

Two kids safe after pair of Minneapolis-area vehicle thefts

News

5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested

News

Likely causes of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be revealed

News

Trump’s 2nd trial to start with fight over its legitimacy

Mower County

The Great PTTP Challenge postponed again due to cold temperatures

Mower County

Area to be placed in wind chill advisory tonight into tomorrow morning

Business

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1