U of M Extension hosting small grain workshops

The University of Minnesota Extension is holding a series of virtual small grain workshops in February to address successful small grain management.

“Whether you’re a farmer or crop consultant already producing small grains, or looking for another crop to add to the rotation, these workshops are for you,” said Jared Goplen, Extension Educator in Crops. “Workshops will be informal conversations around production agronomics, variety selection, and economics.”

These workshops will be held over Zoom in lieu of the in-person southern Minnesota small grain workshops in 2021. Workshops will focus on small grain production in southern Minnesota, but are open and applicable to all small grain producers.

Workshops are sponsored by the Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council.

Registration is free, and will be required to access the virtual zoom link. Please register by visiting https://z.umn.edu/southern-small-grain or contact Jared Goplen at 320-589-1711 x2128 or gople007@umn.edu for more information.

Dates, locations and times area as follows:

• Monday, Feb. 15 – 1-3 p.m. Southeastern Minnesota Focus

• Wednesday, Feb. 17 – 4-6 p.m. Southwestern Minnesota Focus

•Friday, Feb. 19 – 9-11 a.m. Central Minnesota Focus

Panelists will include Jochum Wiersma, University of Minnesota Extension Small Grain; Specialist, Jared Goplen, University of Minnesota Extension Crops Educator, and Daniel

Kaiser, University of Minnesota Extension Soil Fertility Specialist.