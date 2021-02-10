expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Two kids safe after pair of Minneapolis-area vehicle thefts

By Associated Press

Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

ST. PAUL — Two Minneapolis-area car thefts over the weekend in which young children were in the vehicles ended happily, with both kids being found unharmed.

A sharp-eyed suburban Minneapolis grandmother spotted a stolen SUV that triggered an Amber Alert on Saturday afternoon, leading police to the abandoned vehicle and the crying toddler inside.

Barb Gusse, of Brooklyn Center, said she was in her yard when she noticed the idling, white SUV in the parking lot of the Cross of Glory Lutheran Church across the street.

When she went back inside, an Amber Alert buzzed on her phone saying police were looking for a missing 1-year-old boy and a white Jeep SUV that had been stolen in Minneapolis. Gusse said she grabbed her binoculars and zeroed in on the license plate. It was a match.

“My heart went to my feet,” she told the Star Tribune on Sunday. “I was shaking so bad I couldn’t hold a cup.”

She alerted police and as soon as she saw a squad car pull into the parking lot, she bundled up and rushed outside.

“I could hear that baby crying and you know where my heart went, to the ground. I started shaking and crying,” she said.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said the end result was heartwarming instead of tragic. With a daily high temperature that hovered around zero degrees on Saturday, the child could have died if the car ran out of gas, he said.

“I’m so thankful that he was OK, that he’s with mom and dad,” Gusse said. “That’s all that matters.”

A similar case Sunday evening in St. Paul also ended happily. Someone stole a car left idling in a Walgreens parking lot in St. Paul with a 6-year-old girl inside.

The child’s mother called police after realizing what happened, and officers found the car abandoned a couple of blocks away and the girl unharmed.

Police have not made arrests and said theft is the suspected motive in both cases. Elder said charges were unlikely against the toddler’s mother. Elder said charges were unlikely against the toddler’s mother and St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said it was too early in the other investigation to say whether the older child’s mother might face charges.

More News

Mueller, Duren move on after special primary

Hayfield boys topple Medford

Panthers slide past Blooming Prairie boys

Blooming Prairie girls power past NRHEG

Mower County

Mueller, Duren move on after special primary

Health

Active county COVID cases decrease by half as county exceeds 3,900 cumulative cases

News

Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege

News

Two kids safe after pair of Minneapolis-area vehicle thefts

News

5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested

News

Likely causes of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be revealed

News

Trump’s 2nd trial to start with fight over its legitimacy

Mower County

The Great PTTP Challenge postponed again due to cold temperatures

Mower County

Area to be placed in wind chill advisory tonight into tomorrow morning

Business

House GOP calls for lifting business restrictions by May 1

News

Trump impeachment trial to open with sense of urgency, speed

Mower County

MNsure to open three-month special enrollment period

Mower County

Love of Austin event to raise money for AAF

Local Government

County Board candidates address issues – Part 2

Education

Wave of the Future

Mower County

Photo: Halo of Health

News

Walz targets smoking, vaping with higher taxes

Mower County

Aiding Austin’s aging housing infrastructure

Mower County

Scholarship for 2021 Young Women in Public Affairs available

Education

Education briefs

Health

County, state see slight increase in active COVID-19 cases

Education

Five semi-finalists selected for APS superintendent, 2 from inside district

News

Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees

News

Minnesota Republicans counter Chauvin trial security plan